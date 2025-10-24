PKL 2025 Playoffs: Full schedule, live time (IST), teams, format, streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 playoffs are set to deliver high-intensity action starting Saturday, October 25, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. This season introduced a new playoff format featuring eight teams—the top two, Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, earned direct entry to Qualifier 1, vying for a straight path to the final. The remaining six teams will battle through play-ins and eliminators for the other spot in the title clash.

Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, both topping the points table with 26 points each, have been dominant throughout the season. Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Patna Pirates complete the playoff lineup. The extended format intensifies battles from the start, making every match critical as teams aim to peak at the right time. Fans can expect fierce raiding duels, tactical defenses, and emerging stars stepping up under pressure in this electrifying conclusion to PKL 2025.

PKL 2025 Playoffs: Full list of qualified teams Puneri Paltan

Dabang Delhi

Bengaluru Bulls

Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers

U Mumba

Patna Pirates

Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2025 Playoffs: Format For the first time in Pro Kabaddi League history, Season 12 will feature an expanded eight-team knockout format, offering more sides a shot at the title. The league has introduced a new multi-stage playoff structure, adding Play-ins, Eliminators, and a Mini-Qualifier to the mix. Under the revised system, the top two teams from the league stage—Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi—will contest Qualifier 1, with the winner securing a direct berth in the final. The losing team, however, will get a second opportunity through Qualifier 2.

Teams placed fifth to eighth will begin their knockout journey in the Play-ins. The side finishing fifth will face the eighth-placed team in Play-in 1, while sixth and seventh will square off in Play-in 2. The losers of these two matches will be knocked out immediately, while the winners advance to Eliminator 1. The victor of Eliminator 1 will then move on to Eliminator 2. Meanwhile, the teams finishing third and fourth will clash in the Mini-Qualifier. The winner of that contest progresses directly to Eliminator 3, while the losing team drops into Eliminator 2 to meet the winner of Eliminator 1.

The winner of Eliminator 2 will proceed to Eliminator 3, facing the team that triumphed in the Mini-Qualifier. The winner of that encounter will then take on the losing side from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. Ultimately, the victor of Qualifier 2 will claim the second spot in the grand finale, setting up a title clash against the winner of Qualifier 1. PKL 2025 Playoffs: Full schedule Date Match Time (IST) Team 1 Team 2 Venue October 25, 2025 (Saturday) Play-in 1 20:00 Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 25, 2025 (Saturday) Play-in 2 21:00 U Mumba Patna Pirates Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 26, 2025 (Sunday) Eliminator 1 20:00 Winner Play-in 1 Winner Play-in 2 Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 26, 2025 (Sunday) Mini-Qualifier 21:00 Bengaluru Bulls Telugu Titans Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 27, 2025 (Monday) Eliminator 2 20:00 Loser mini-qualifier Winner Eliminator 1 Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 27, 2025 (Monday) Qualifier 1 21:00 Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 28, 2025 (Tuesday) Eliminator 3 20:00 Winner mini-qualifier Winner Eliminator 2 Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 29, 2025 (Wednesday) Qualifier 2 20:00 Loser qualifier 1 Winner Eliminator 3 Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 31, 2025 (Friday) Final 20:00 Winner qualifier 1 Winner qualifier 2 Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025 Playoffs: Live streaming and telecast details When will PKL 2025 playoffs start? The playoff stage of PKL 2025 will start with the Play-in 1 match on Saturday, October 25. What will be the venue of PKL 2025 playoff matches? All PKL 2025 playoff matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. When is the final of PKL 2025? The final of PKL 2025 will be played on Friday, October 31. Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 playoff matches in India? The live telecast of PKL 2025 playoff matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.