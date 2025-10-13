PKL 2025 live streaming: October 13 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its matchday 40 action as the Delhi leg continues at the Thyagraj Sports Complex. The first double-header in New Delhi will start with Patna Pirates taking on Haryana Steelers, before U Mumba square off against UP Yoddhas.

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

Fans will witness a high-stakes rematch of last season's final as the Haryana Steelers face off against the Patna Pirates in Match 81 at the Thyagaraja Indoor Stadium.

Haryana Steelers will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing Chennai leg, where they suffered defeats in all their matches. However, facing Patna could boost their confidence, as they have dominated the Pirates in their last five meetings, including the Season 11 final.

ALSO READ: Hope, Campbell centuries lead spirited West Indies fightback in Delhi Test Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates are reeling from a crushing loss to the Tamil Thalaivas, which has put their campaign under pressure. The team now faces a tough call, whether to continue backing the young talent Ayan or turn to the seasoned Maninder Singh. Their strategy for this clash will be one to watch. Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers playing 7 Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Ankit Kumar, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan. Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Mayank Saini, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head Total matches: 15 Patna Pirates won: 9 Haryana Steelers won: 5 ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Faroe Islands stun Czech, Depay stars for Dutch Tied: 1 Match 2: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas The Delhi leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) is moving swiftly, with each match significantly influencing the points table and shaping the playoff scenarios. On Monday, Match 82 will feature two teams with contrasting campaigns so far — U Mumba and UP Yoddhas. UP Yoddhas, coming off a loss to the Gujarat Giants, will be eager to get back on track in what is now the final stretch of the season. Once positioned mid-table, they’ve slipped to the lower half and are in urgent need of wins to keep their playoff hopes alive, before their fate is no longer in their control.

For U Mumba, it’s all about maintaining consistency. As they aim for a top-four finish, and possibly even a top-two spot, the team’s emphasis will be on strengthening their raiding unit heading into the business end of the league. With both sides having plenty to play for, this clash promises to deliver high-intensity, top-tier kabaddi action. U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas playing 7 U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku Sharma, Vijay Kumar. UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head Total matches: 14 U Mumba won: 6 UP Yoddhas won: 7 Tied: 1 PKL 2025 October 13 matches: Live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 13? In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 13, Patna Pirates will take on Haryana Steelers from 8 PM IST. Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 13? In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 13, U Mumba will go one-on-one against UP Yoddhas from 9 PM IST.