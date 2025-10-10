PKL 2025 live streaming: October 10 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its matchday 38 action at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The final double-header in Chennai will start with Gujarat giants taking on Dabang Delhi, before Bengal Warriorz square off against rivals U Mumba.

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi

Match 75 of PKL 2025 will see table-toppers Dabang Delhi go up against two-time finalists Gujarat Giants in what promises to be an exciting clash.

The Chennai venue has witnessed packed crowds throughout the leg, and fans are expected to turn out in large numbers once again, especially for the much-anticipated showdown between Iranian stars Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui. Both defenders have become crowd favourites thanks to their aggressive style and ability to contribute in raids as well.

Dabang Delhi, coming off a defeat against Bengal Warriorz, will be keen to bounce back and finish the Chennai leg on a strong note before heading into their home fixtures. A thrilling encounter awaits fans in Chennai. Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi playing 7 Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Ankit Dahiya, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Visvanth V, Rohit Nandal. Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep. Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head Total matches: 17 Gujarat Giants won: 6 Dabang Delhi won: 8

ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Day 1 full scorecard, session report Tied: 3 Match 2: Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba The final match of the day will feature a high-stakes clash between two former champions, each chasing a crucial two points — but with very different goals in mind. U Mumba will be eyeing a win to secure a place in the top two of the standings, ensuring a stronger position going into the playoffs. On the other hand, for Bengal Warriorz, it’s a do-or-die scenario. Their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, and they must win to stay in contention.

While the points gap isn't massive, Bengal’s poor recent form has severely dented their chances. They’ll need to string together a few wins to break into the top eight, especially under the new format which allows eight teams to qualify for the playoffs. Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba playing 7 Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank Dalal, Shivansh Thakur, Manjeet, Parteek, Ankit, Ashish Malik, Himashu Narwal. U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku Sharma, Lokesh Ghosliya. Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba head-to-head Total matches: 22 Bengal Warriorz won: 5

U Mumba won: 15 Tied: 2 PKL 2025 October 10 matches: Live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 10? In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 10, Gujarat Giants will take on Dabang Delhi from 8 PM IST. Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 10? In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 10, Bengal Warriorz will go one-on-one against U Mumba from 9 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 October 10 matches in India?