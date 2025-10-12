PKL 2025 live streaming: October 12 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its matchday 39 action as the Delhi leg continues at the Thyagraj Sports Complex. The first double-header in New Delhi will start with Dabang Delhi taking on Puneri Paltan, before Bengal Warriorz square off against Bengaluru Bulls.

Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

Delhi fans are set for a thrilling experience as Dabang Delhi plays at home for the first time in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, facing Puneri Paltan for the second time this season. Their previous clash featured the memorable Golden Raid, and supporters will be eager to witness another standout performance from the home side on Sunday. Delhi has been dominant this season, securing 12 wins in 14 matches, and the announcement that the playoffs will be hosted in Delhi has added to the excitement. However, they face a strong challenge from Puneri Paltan, led by Aslam Inamdar, who have consistently pushed top teams throughout the tournament. As the top two sides in the points table square off, fans can expect a high-stakes, action-packed match to kick off Delhi’s home leg in style.

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan playing 7 Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Naveen, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep. Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj. Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head Total matches: 25 Dabang Delhi won: 10 Puneri Paltan won: 12 ALSO READ: Netherlands vs Finland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming Tied: 3 Match 2: Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls Dabang Delhi fans have received an early Diwali treat from both their team and the league organizers. With Delhi becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs, set to be held in their home city, supporters can look forward to watching two top-tier teams in action. Star raider Devank Dalal has picked up right where he left off last season, continuing his strong form and expected to shine once again. Their upcoming clash is against the formidable Bengaluru Bulls, who have been in solid form and are comfortably placed in the top half of the PKL Season 12 points table. This encounter promises to be a thrilling showdown between top-quality players. Delhi fans are in for a festive spectacle on the mat, making this playoff clash a perfect pre-Diwali celebration.

Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank Dalal, Shivansh Thakur, Manjeet, Parteek, Ankit, Ashish Malik, Himashu Narwal. Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ganesha Hanamantagol, Sanjay Dhull, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Aashish Malik, Yogesh, Deepak Sankar Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head Total matches: 24 Bengal Warriorz won: 15 Bengaluru Bulls won: 9 Tied: 2 PKL 2025 October 12 matches: Live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 12? In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 12, Dabang Delhi will take on Puneri Paltan from 8 PM IST.