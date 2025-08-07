Shadloui to Ankit: Top five defenders to look out for during PKL 2025

India’s second-most-watched franchise-based sports league, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), is back with its latest edition, PKL 2025. The tournament is set to commence on Friday, August 29, at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag, with Tamil Thalaivas taking on Telugu Titans in the opening game. While PKL rose to fame due to its brilliant raiding star power, in recent years the momentum has shifted towards the defenders, as the team with the better defensive combination often ends up winning the trophy rather than a team carried by one or two raiders throughout the season.

ALSO READ: Devank Dalal to Pawan Sehrawat: Top 5 raiders to watch out for in PKL 2025 Now, before PKL 2025 begins, we will be talking about a few of the defenders who are expected to play a key role in their teams’ success over the next 60 days. But who are they? Take a look.

Top five defenders under spotlight for PKL 2025 Mohammad Reza Shadloui (Gujarat Giants) Mohammad Reza Shadloui has earned his reputation as one of the most formidable defenders in PKL history. Last season, with the Haryana Steelers, he finished as the top defender of PKL 2024, racking up 82 tackle points across 24 matches. Shadloui’s ability to deliver under pressure was key to Haryana Steelers winning their first-ever PKL title. His fearless approach, particularly on big occasions—such as his 7-tackle-point showcase in the final—demonstrated his match-winning ability. Now signed by Gujarat Giants for PKL 2025 in a record-breaking deal, Shadloui’s leadership and knack for making decisive tackles will be central to his new team’s aspirations, making him one of the most anticipated players to watch this season.

Ankit Jaglan (Patna Pirates) Ankit Jaglan quickly established himself as the defensive pillar of the Patna Pirates in PKL 2024. He notched up 79 tackle points in 25 games, recording an impressive 56% tackle strike rate. Jaglan’s season was marked by consistency and several standout High-5 performances, showcasing excellent timing and tactical acumen on the mat. As the Pirates aim to improve on their tightly contested finish from last year, Jaglan’s form and composure at crucial junctures will be vital. His development into a big-match defender means there’s immense anticipation around his contribution to a potential title challenge for Patna in 2025.

Nitin Rawal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) Nitin Rawal impressed everyone with his all-round defensive prowess during his stint with the Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2024, registering 76 tackle points from 22 matches at a notable 58% tackle success rate. Rawal stood out particularly on days when he marshalled the defence single-handedly, once being named ‘Defender of the Day’ after a brilliant 7-tackle-point effort. In PKL 2025, he joins Jaipur Pink Panthers, a team hoping his anticipation and solid technique will bolster their defensive unit. Rawal’s adaptability and ability to lead under pressure make him an invaluable addition and one of the most awaited performers this season.