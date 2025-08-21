PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi KC appoints Ashu Malik as captain for Season 12

ALSO READ: Gujarat Giants name skipper, reveal new kit ahead of PKL 2025 season Dabang Delhi KC on Thursday confirmed that star raider Ashu Malik will continue as captain for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025. At just 22, Malik has emerged as one of the youngest yet most dependable leaders in the league. After guiding the franchise last season and topping the scoring charts with the most raid points, he has become the cornerstone of Delhi’s attack. His dynamic performances and calm temperament have earned him respect both on and off the mat. For a team that has made it to the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, retaining Malik’s leadership reflects trust and continuity. Heading into Season 12, the franchise appears determined to blend its consistency with championship ambition.

Franchise places faith in young leader The club management emphasised that Malik’s leadership is central to their vision this season. Dabang Delhi KC CEO Prashant Mishra said Season 12 is an important chapter in their journey, where the aim is to build on six consecutive playoff appearances and chase higher milestones. He noted that true success required not only skilled players but also strong direction from the captain. According to him, Malik had shown exceptional maturity, resilience, and the ability to rally the team. Mishra underlined the belief that with Malik at the helm, Delhi could aim for benchmarks beyond consistency, including reclaiming the PKL title.

Coach backs captaincy choice Head coach Joginder Narwal reiterated that Malik was not just a dependable raider but also a player who had naturally grown into the role of leader. Narwal was clear in his trust, adding that last season highlighted both Malik’s consistency and his ability to remain calm under pressure. He indicated that the team’s strategy would rely heavily on Malik’s form and guidance, as the broader target is to extend the playoff streak while making a serious push for another championship. A tradition of discipline and success Since its inception in 2014, Dabang Delhi KC has gained recognition for stability and disciplined performances. The franchise, owned by Dabang Sports (India) Pvt. Ltd., has consistently reached the playoffs from Season 6 onwards and lifted its maiden trophy in Season 8. In Season 11, Delhi further underlined its mettle by putting together the longest unbeaten run, eventually finishing second on the table with 13 wins and 81 points.