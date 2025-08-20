Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Gujarat Giants name skipper, reveal new kit ahead of PKL 2025 season

The 12th edition of the PKL kicks off on August 29 at Visakhapatnam, with Gujarat Giants opening their campaign against U Mumba the following day at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants announced Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) star Mohammadreza Shadloui of Iran as the captain of the team and unveiled their new-look jersey here on Tuesday.

The 12th edition of the PKL kicks off on August 29 at Visakhapatnam, with Gujarat Giants opening their campaign against U Mumba the following day at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The team will play 18 league-stage matches this season with their sights set firmly on the title, Adani Sportsline said in a release.

"This year's PKL auction was a landmark for the Giants, headlined by the signing of Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Shadloui for Rs 2.23 crore, the highest bid of PKL Season 12. A two-time PKL champion, reigning MVP and multiple-time Best Defender, Shadloui brings unmatched defensive firepower and proven leadership credentials," it said.

Shadloui expressed happiness over his appointment and said his team will give its best in the league.

"I am proud to have the opportunity to captain Gujarat Giants in PKL 12. With most of our squad in their early to mid-20s, we are a young, energetic, and dynamic unit. We are excited about the season ahead, and I thank Adani Sportsline and our coaches for trusting me with this responsibility. We will give our best," stated the new captain.

Head coach Jairvir Sharma said the team aims to come back to Ahmedabad with the title.

Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, Sanjay Adesara said Gujarat Giants will give their best and deliver "a world-class kabaddi experience" to fans in Gujarat and across India.

"We have always lived by our philosophy of providing a platform for talent to excel, and the team's young average age reflects that. With our coaches' proven track record, our objectives are clear, and the team is ready to put in a giant performance this season," Adesara added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

