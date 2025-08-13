Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL: Ankit Jaglan to lead Patna Pirates; Deepak Singh named vice-captain

PKL: Ankit Jaglan to lead Patna Pirates; Deepak Singh named vice-captain

With leadership, experience, and a hunger to win, the Patna Pirates are all set to make a strong impact as the new PKL season approaches.

Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Patna Pirates have officially announced Ankit Jaglan as the captain and Deepak Singh as the vice-captain for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League. The franchise is gearing up to launch its title campaign on 1st September 2025 against the UP Yoddhas, with their eyes set on securing a record-breaking fourth PKL championship.
 
After finishing as runners-up in the previous season, the Pirates, under the strategic guidance of head coach Anup Kumar, are currently in the midst of an intensive pre-season training camp. With Ankit Jaglan stepping into the captain’s role for his third consecutive year with the squad, the Pirates are looking to build on a strong foundation. Jaglan, who is also the team’s highest-paid all-rounder, impressed last season with his lightning pace, agility, and a standout tackle success rate. 
 
Supporting him is Deepak Singh, the newly appointed vice-captain and a key pillar in the Pirates’ defensive setup. Known for his sharp instincts and consistency, Singh boasts a career total of 282 tackles, reflecting his ability to contain and neutralize opposition raiders.
 
“Our fans have come to expect a fierce, dynamic brand of kabaddi from the Patna Pirates, and this season will live up to that legacy,” said Pawan Rana, CEO of Patna Pirates. “With Ankit, Deepak, and Coach Anup Kumar leading the way, our only goal is to bring home that elusive fourth title after coming so close last time.”
 
The team features a well-rounded and promising roster, including Ayan Lohchab, Navdeep, Sudhakar Maruthamuthu, Deepak Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Sanket Sawant, Sombir, Amin Ghorbani, Maninder Singh, Ankit Kumar, Mandeep Kumar, Milan Dahiya, Sahil Patil, Ashish Birwal, Balaji, Jadhav Shahaji, and Saurabh Narwal.
 
Expressing his gratitude, newly appointed skipper Ankit Jaglan shared, “It’s a privilege to captain such a talented team. We are focused on one objective, winning the championship. Working under Coach Anup Kumar has been a valuable experience for all of us. The entire squad understands what’s at stake and is fully committed to giving everything on the mat.”
 
With leadership, experience, and a hunger to win, the Patna Pirates are all set to make a strong impact as the new PKL season approaches.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad, schedule, live streaming details

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full squad, schedule and live streaming detail

Topics :Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story