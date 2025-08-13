PKL: Ankit Jaglan to lead Patna Pirates; Deepak Singh named vice-captain

Patna Pirates have officially announced Ankit Jaglan as the captain and Deepak Singh as the vice-captain for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League. The franchise is gearing up to launch its title campaign on 1st September 2025 against the UP Yoddhas, with their eyes set on securing a record-breaking fourth PKL championship.

After finishing as runners-up in the previous season, the Pirates, under the strategic guidance of head coach Anup Kumar, are currently in the midst of an intensive pre-season training camp. With Ankit Jaglan stepping into the captain's role for his third consecutive year with the squad, the Pirates are looking to build on a strong foundation. Jaglan, who is also the team's highest-paid all-rounder, impressed last season with his lightning pace, agility, and a standout tackle success rate.

Supporting him is Deepak Singh, the newly appointed vice-captain and a key pillar in the Pirates’ defensive setup. Known for his sharp instincts and consistency, Singh boasts a career total of 282 tackles, reflecting his ability to contain and neutralize opposition raiders. “Our fans have come to expect a fierce, dynamic brand of kabaddi from the Patna Pirates, and this season will live up to that legacy,” said Pawan Rana, CEO of Patna Pirates. “With Ankit, Deepak, and Coach Anup Kumar leading the way, our only goal is to bring home that elusive fourth title after coming so close last time.”

The team features a well-rounded and promising roster, including Ayan Lohchab, Navdeep, Sudhakar Maruthamuthu, Deepak Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Sanket Sawant, Sombir, Amin Ghorbani, Maninder Singh, Ankit Kumar, Mandeep Kumar, Milan Dahiya, Sahil Patil, Ashish Birwal, Balaji, Jadhav Shahaji, and Saurabh Narwal. Expressing his gratitude, newly appointed skipper Ankit Jaglan shared, “It’s a privilege to captain such a talented team. We are focused on one objective, winning the championship. Working under Coach Anup Kumar has been a valuable experience for all of us. The entire squad understands what’s at stake and is fully committed to giving everything on the mat.”