PKL 2025 Play-offs LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru vs Telugu underway; Patna beat Jaipur in Eliminator

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 is on road to finale as the playoffs stage got underway today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium. The action-packed Sunday began with Patna Pirates beating Jaipur Pink Panthers 44-29 in Eliminator 1. Later in the day, Bengaluru Bulls will face Telugu Titans in the first Mini-Qualifier.

The revamped playoff structure adds a new layer of excitement — the loser of the Mini-Qualifier will meet the winner of Eliminator 1 on Monday in Eliminator 2, while the victor of the Mini-Qualifier will play the winner of Eliminator 2 on Tuesday in Eliminator 3.

Eliminator 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

The new knockout format of PKL Season 12 has already produced gripping contests, and the drama continues as defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers take on three-time winners Patna Pirates in a high-pressure Eliminator on Sunday.

Patna Pirates defied expectations in their play-in match, stunning the strong U Mumba side with a commanding all-round display. Their fearless approach and cohesive teamwork evoked memories of the Pirates’ championship years, when they reigned supreme in the league.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, showed their champion mentality by edging out Haryana Steelers in a tense finish. Led by Aryan Kumar’s defensive brilliance and Nitin Kumar’s timely raids, the Panthers displayed the composure and grit that define title-winning teams.

With both teams coming off emotionally and physically draining encounters, fatigue and mental toughness could determine the outcome. Patna’s dynamic raiders will have to breach Jaipur’s disciplined defensive line — a task easier said than done. Every point will matter, and one slip could spell the end of a team’s title hopes. Expect a fierce, high-intensity duel as two PKL giants fight to stay alive.

Mini-Qualifier: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

A blockbuster southern derby is in store as Bengaluru Bulls take on Telugu Titans in the first Mini-Qualifier of PKL Season 12.

The league’s new playoff format rewards higher-ranked teams with an easier route to the final, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this matchup. For both the Bulls and Titans, this clash is about more than just regional rivalry — it’s a battle to remain in the title race with confidence and momentum.

Bengaluru Bulls have impressed this season with their youthful exuberance and fearless approach. Despite being one of the least experienced sides, they finished third in the standings, thanks to their sharp raids and quick defensive reflexes.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are chasing a historic milestone. Despite being one of the most popular teams in the league, they are yet to lift the PKL trophy. Armed with tactical depth and a well-balanced lineup, they’ll view this as their best chance yet to end that drought.

Both teams are known for their attacking flair and quick tempo, promising a thrilling encounter from start to finish. While the loser will still have a shot at redemption in the next round, the momentum gained from this win could be crucial. Fans can brace for an electrifying contest as the Bulls and Titans collide for southern supremacy and a step closer to PKL glory.

PKL 2025 Play-off matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 play-off matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 Play-off matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 play-off matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 play-off matches from Delhi here