Pro Kabaddi Legaue: Full list of winners with captains | PKL 2024 champion

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 witll finally conclud as Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers take each other on for the PKL title at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday, December 29. If Patna Pirates win they will win the title for a record extending 4th time, while if Haryana manages to emerge victorious they will secure thier maiden title.

PKL so far has 7 winners across its 10 seasons, with Patna Pirates (3 titles) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (2 titles) still being the only teams to lift the title more than once in PKL history.

Full list of PKL winners and runners-up Season Winner Captain Result Runner-Up Captain 1 Jaipur Pink Panthers Navneet Gautam 35–24 U Mumba Anup Kumar 2 U Mumba Anup Kumar 36–30 Bengaluru Bulls Manjit Chillar 3 Patna Pirates Manpreet Singh 31–28 U Mumba Anup Kumar 4 Patna Pirates Dharmaraj Cheralathan 37–29 Jaipur Pink Panthers Jasvir Singh 5 Patna Pirates Pardeep Narwal 55–38 Gujarat Fortune Giants Fazel Atrachali 6 Bengaluru Bulls Rohit Kumar 38–33 Gujarat Fortune Giants Sunil Kumar 7 Bengal Warriors Maninder Singh 39–34 Dabang Delhi Joginder Narwal 8 Dabang Delhi Joginder Narwal 37–36 Patna Pirates Prashanth Kumar Rai 9 Jaipur Pink Panthers Sunil Kumar 33–29 Puneri Paltan Fazel Atrachali 10 Puneri Paltan Aslam Inamdar 28–25 Haryana Steelers Jaideep Dahiya 11

Season 1 (2014): Jaipur Pink Panthers

In the inaugural final, the Jaipur Pink Panthers faced U Mumba. Jaipur dominated the match with their strategic approach and solid defence, winning 35–24. Maninder Singh's raiding prowess and Jasvir Singh's all-round performance stood out as they secured the first-ever PKL title.

Season 2 (2015): U Mumba

U Mumba’s determination paid off in Season 2 when they defeated Bengaluru Bulls 36–30 in a hard-fought final. Anup Kumar's smart captaincy and the team's ability to handle pressure in the closing moments made the difference, ensuring their maiden title.

Season 3 (2016): Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates clinched their first PKL trophy by beating U Mumba 31–28 in a nail-biting encounter. Pardeep Narwal's exceptional raiding skills were the highlight, as he dismantled U Mumba's defence to lead Patna to victory.

Season 4 (2016): Patna Pirates

The Pirates proved their mettle yet again by defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final 37–29, becoming the first and only team to date to defend their PKL title. Pardeep Narwal was unstoppable, scoring critical points, while Rajesh Mondal provided crucial support to secure their second consecutive title.

Season 5 (2017): Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates dominated Gujarat Giants 55–38 in a high-scoring final to secure their third consecutive PKL title, with Pardeep Narwal delivering a record-breaking performance. His incredible "Super Raids" left the opposition helpless, cementing Patna's status as a PKL powerhouse.

Season 6 (2018): Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls won their maiden title with a thrilling 38–33 victory over Gujarat Giants in the Season 6 final. Pawan Sehrawat stole the show with a match-winning 22 raid points, showcasing his brilliance under pressure and leading Bengaluru to glory.

Season 7 (2019): Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors edged past Dabang Delhi 39–34 in a closely contested Season 7 final. Despite the absence of their star raider Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh stepped up with a stellar all-round performance, sealing their first title.

Season 8 (2021–22): Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC defeated Patna Pirates 37–36 in one of the most thrilling PKL finals of all time in Season 8. Naveen Kumar’s dynamic raids and a resilient defence helped Delhi clinch the title by a narrow margin, marking their first championship victory.

Season 9 (2022): Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers reclaimed their glory in Season 9 by defeating Puneri Paltan 33–29 in the final. Arjun Deshwal’s consistent raiding and Sunil Kumar’s robust leadership guided the team to their second PKL title after an eight-year wait.

Season 10 (2023–24): Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan finally ended their trophy drought when they beat Haryana Steelers 28–25 in the final. Pune’s dynamic team setting, where all seven players played an all-round role, helped them seal a dominant season and walk away with the ultimate glory.