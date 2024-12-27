PKL 2024 final: Date, timing, venue, teams and live streaming details

After 132 league matches and four playoff games, PKL 2024 will finally crown its champions on Sunday, December 29, when Haryana Steelers take on Patna Pirates in the final at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. While Haryana Steelers will look to secure their first-ever title, Patna Pirates will aim to add one more trophy to their already occupied cabinet. Both teams have shown consistency throughout the tournament over the past two months but will still have to be at their very best for 40 more minutes on Sunday if they wish to call themselves the ultimate champions of PKL 2024.

PKL 2024 final: Qualified teams

Haryana Steelers

Patna Pirates

PKL 2024 final: Head-to-head record

In the head-to-head records, Haryana Steelers lead Patna Pirates by 7 wins to 5.

Total matches: 13

13 Haryana Steelers won: 7

7 Patna Pirates won: 5

5 Ties: 1

PKL 2024 final: Full squads

Haryana Steelers: Vinay, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Jayasoorya NS, Ghanshyam Magar, Gnana Abishek S, Vikas Jadhav, Manikandan N, Hardeep, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Sanjay, Ashish Gill, Manikandan S, Sahil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Naveen, Sanskar Mishra

Patna Pirates: Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan, Jang-Kun Lee, Meetu, Pravinder, Devank, Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde, Hamid Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Prashant Kumar Rathi, Sagar, Aman, Babu Murugasan, Ankit, Gurdeep

PKL 2024 final match live streaming and telecast details

When is the final of PKL 2024?

The final of PKL 2024 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 29.

Where will the final of PKL 2024 be played?

The PKL 2024 final will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Who will feature in the final of PKL 2024 on December 29?

Haryana Steelers will take on Patna Pirates in the final of PKL 2024 at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the PKL 2024 final on December 29 in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 final on December 29, live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the PKL 2024 final on December 29 in India?

The live streaming of the PKL 2024 final on December 29 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.