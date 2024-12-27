PKL 2024 Semifinal 2: Delhi vs Patna live kabaddi match time, streaming

ALSO READ: PKL 2024 SF 1: Haryana vs UP Kabaddi, live time, head-to-head, streaming The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 semifinals are set to take place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Friday, December 27. The two semifinals will feature the top two of the PKL 2024 points table after the end of 132 league games, taking on the two winners of eliminators from Thursday. Following the pattern, in the semifinal two, the second place Dabang Delhi will take on the winners of eliminator 2 Patna Pirates. Both teams have been former champions and will look to take one step further to lift the coveted PKL trophy one more time by winning the semifinal and booking their place in the final on Sunday, December 29.

PKL 2024 Semifinal 2: Probable playing 7

Dabang Delhi playing 7 (Probable): Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Yogesh, Gaurav Chhillar, Sandeep, Ashish Malik

Patna Pirates playing 7 (Probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit.

PKL 2024 Semifinal 2: Head-to-head record

Also Read

In the head-to-head records, Patna Pirates lead Dabang Delhi but just one wion extra win.

Total matches: 22

22 Dabang Delhi won: 9

9 Patna Pirates won: 10

10 Tie: 3

PKL 2024 Semifinal 2: Full squad

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manu, Mohit, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Mohammed Mijanur Rahman, Himanshu, Parveen, Rahul, Vinay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Sandeep, Mohammad Baba Ali, Gaurav Chhillar, Rahul, Rinku Narwal, Ashish, Nitin Panwar, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary

Patna Pirates: Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan, Jang-Kun Lee, Meetu, Pravinder, Devank, Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde, Hamid Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Prashant Kumar Rathi, Sagar, Aman, Babu Murugasan, Ankit, Gurdeep

PKL 2024 Semifinal 2 match live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the Semifinal 2 of PKL 2024 on December 27?

Dabang Delhi will take on Patna Pirates in the Semifinal 2 of PKL 2024 at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 27 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 Semifinal 2 on December 27 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 27 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 Semifinal 2 on December 27 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.