After iOS, OpenAI to rollout ChatGPT app for Android: All you need to know

The ChatGPT app on Android is said to have been designed to offer an experience that is very similar to its iOS counterpart

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Soon, Android devices users will finally get a dedicated ChatGPT app. OpenAI's AI chatbot, which has been available in the form of app on Apple iPhones, will be available next week for the Android market.

The company recently announced its plans for the Android release. The app's iOS counterpart has already witnessed over 500,000 downloads in its first week alone.

Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the company wrote on Saturday, "Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today."


Those interested in trying out the ChatGPT app on Android can sign up for pre-order in the Google Play Store, which will ensure they receive a notification as soon as the app is available next week.

The ChatGPT app on Android promises a similar experience to its iOS counterpart.

Users will have the convenience of syncing their conversations and preferences across multiple devices, allowing them to interact with the AI chatbot in an uninterrupted and fluid manner.

According to TechCrunch, while the initial release will most likely be limited to users in the United States, OpenAI intends to expand to other countries in the future, as it did with the iOS launch.

In addition, OpenAI is introducing "customised instructions" for ChatGPT. This feature, which is currently in beta and only available to Plus plan users, allows users to provide specific instructions to the AI chatbot, enhancing the overall experience.

The personalised touch enables tailored interactions, and users can modify or remove their custom instructions at any time.

However, the company warns users not to use third-party plug-ins with ChatGPT as it may share relevant information with plug-in developers based on user instructions.

Users should also avoid disclosing sensitive information to plug-in developers, it added.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

