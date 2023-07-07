Can you delete Threads account without getting rid of Instagram? Check here

Threads, Meta's latest social media platform, has entered the fray to compete with Twitter. However, users have encountered a significant problem when attempting to delete their Threads account.

While the platform imposes some unusual restrictions on profile customisation, a major source of concern arises when users discover that deleting their Threads account will also result in the deletion of their Instagram account. The integration between the two platforms is so strong that removing one will inevitably wipe out the other.

Although users can't delete their Threads account without also deleting their Instagram account, they can deactivate it.

Deactivation keeps Instagram account in Meta's system and allows for reactivation in the future.

Threads is also tightly linked to the user's Instagram setup. If a user previously linked their Facebook and Instagram accounts, they will be unable to change their name on Threads unless they first change it on Facebook.

Similarly, changing the Threads username necessitates changing the Instagram profile.

How do I deactivate Threads?

A simple process is available for users who regret signing up for Threads and want to deactivate their account without erasing their Instagram presence.

Users can temporarily remove their Threads account by accessing the profile, clicking the three-lined button in the corner, navigating to the settings page, selecting "Account," and finally selecting "Deactivate profile."

Threads, a text-based app created by Meta to compete with Twitter, which went live Wednesday night in over 100 countries, has amassed over 50 million users.

Users have already posted more than 95 million threads and dropped about 190 million likes, according to internal data seen by The Verge.