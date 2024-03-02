Google Play Store's dominance hinders govt's internet goals: Chandrasekhar

The dominance of Google Play Store in the Indian market impacts the government’s goals of keeping the internet open, said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday.

“This is an area of ongoing concern. The fact that 92 to 93 per cent of all applications are on Google Play Store in India, which is controlled by one company that has vertically integrated dominance, is an area of concern. This impacts the government's goal of keeping the internet open,” said Chandrasekhar.

The minister’s remark came in the backdrop of the recent takedown of Indian apps by Google Play Store that were not complying with its user choice billing (UCB) system.

Early on Friday, technology major Google started removing popular apps from its Android app store, which included multiple apps from job search and matrimony companies, such as Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, Matrimony.com, Truly Madly and others.

Google said that it had identified apps from 10 Indian developers against which it will take action for non-compliance with its service fee policy.

Though some of the apps were back on Saturday, one of the CEOs in a conversation with Business Standard clarified that the apps were there without the billing system.

Reacting strongly to Google’s action, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an interview with PTI on Saturday said that delisting of Indian apps cannot be permitted and that the tech company and the startups concerned have been called for a meeting next week.

"India is very clear, our policy is very clear, our startups will get the protection that they need. I have already called Google and the app developers who have been delisted, we will be meeting them next week. This kind of delisting cannot be permitted," said Vaishnaw.

The move by Google has received strong criticism from industry bodies. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) - an industry association that represents some of the biggest Indian startups as well as international companies, condemned the removal of apps and urged Google to reinstate delisted apps.

In a statement, the association urged Google to urgently reinstate the delisted apps and “engage in consultations with the industry body or member companies to find mutually agreeable solutions till the matter is sub judice.”