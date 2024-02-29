Home / Technology / Apps / WhatsApp introduces search by date function: What it is and how it works

WhatsApp introduces search by date function: What it is and how it works

WhatsApp's search by date function is now rolling out to Android, and is already available on iOS, Mac, PCs, and WhatsApp Web client

WhatsApp Search by date
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to search a chat by date filter. In a press note, WhatsApp said that users can now select a date and skip to all messages sent from that date onwards. According to WhatsApp, the feature will be helpful for revisiting important messages, or double checking the information sent. WhatsApp said that the feature will not be limited to searching for chats but will also show media, links and documents shared on a specific date. 

The feature is now rolling out for Android devices and is already available on iOS, Mac, desktop, and WhatsApp Web client. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

How-to search by date

  • Open the WhatsApp app on your device. 
  • Tap on any chat or group you want to search in. 
  • Tap on the contact or group name at the top.
  • Look for the option “Search” within the menu. 
  • The option appears right below the contact name on the Android app, while iOS app users will have to scroll down to look for the option.
  • Tap on the new calendar icon that appears towards the right side of the search bar and choose a date.
  • WhatsApp will directly take you to the conversation that took place on the chosen date. 

It should be noted that if you are using the web version of WhatsApp the option for search appears right next to the contact or group name within the chat. The calendar icon appears towards the left side of the search bar on WhatsApp Web.


Also Read

Google Messages to get WhatsApp-like edit feature in coming weeks: Report

Google Messages gets wallpapers to distinguish RCS chats from SMS: Report

WhatsApp tests Apple SharePlay-like music sharing in video calls: Report

Meta-owned WhatsApp rolls-out voice-chat feature for large groups: Details

WhatsApp: How-to format text, create bulleted list, use block quote in chat

Try Galaxy app from Samsung lets you experience Galaxy AI on any smartphone

Media firm Dailyhunt in advanced talks to acquire India's X alternative Koo

PhonePe's Indus Appstore surpasses 100,000 downloads in 3 days of launch

Google tests Gemini AI in Messages app: How it works and supported devices

Truecaller launches premium AI-powered call recording feature in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp updateWhatsApp featuresTechnology

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story