Try Galaxy app from Samsung lets you experience Galaxy AI on any smartphone

The Try Galaxy is a progressive web application that simulates Samsung OneUI 6.1 interface and provides users with tutorials and interactive features

Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
After the iPhone, Samsung allows Android smartphone users to experience Galaxy AI features with the Try Galaxy app. It is a progressive web application (PWA) that simulates Samsung OneUI 6.1 interface and provides users with tutorials and interactive features to experience in virtual space its AI-powered features such as Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Photo Assist and Circle to Search.

Since it is a PWA, it is not available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Samsung has published a dedicated page (trygalaxy.com) that lets you get the app by scanning a QR code.

On the page, Samsung noted, “Try Galaxy is available on supported Android OS smartphones with the latest version of Chrome browser, but may not be perfectly optimised depending on device models, settings, screen sizes, network connection, etc.”

The app supports 20 languages, including English, and is now available in over 120 regions.

Samsung said the Try Galaxy app simulates its OneUI 6.1 interface and provides users with tutorials and interactive features within the apps on the simulator. Swiping to the second page introduces a widget that shows various Galaxy AI features. Taping on either of the available features takes users to a new interface where they can try out the AI feature on preset contents.

For example, within the Circle to Search feature option, the user is directed to a video that resembles an Instagram reel. The user is then instructed on how to use the feature and allows them to experience it through a preset procedure.

Certain Galaxy AI features such as Nigtography and Live Translate are only showcased through a demonstration video. Apart from the AI tools, the app lets users download wallpapers and backgrounds. It also has a showcase for its flagship Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy S24 series smartphone and Galaxy Z series foldables.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

