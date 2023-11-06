Home / Technology / Apps / WhatsApp is testing an alternative email-based verification method: Report

WhatsApp is testing an alternative email-based verification method: Report

The feature is currently available for select Android users and is expected to roll out for general users in coming months

The email address feature will likely serve as a backup method for situations where users might encounter difficulties in receiving verification code over SMS

WhatsApp is reportedly testing an email verification method for logging into accounts. According to some media reports, the feature is currently under beta testing for select Android users and is expected to roll out for general users in the coming months. It should be noted that the option to log into accounts using email is an alternative to the default method that uses one-time password authentication via SMS.

A report on SamMobile states that some beta users have received an option to link email addresses to their accounts from the settings menu. The setup page also states that others can not read the added email address.

According to the report, users need to verify their email addresses to set up their accounts. Failing to verify their account shows a warning prompt. There is also an additional ‘Verify email’ button to resend the verification email to the added address. 

The email address feature will likely serve as a backup method for situations where users might encounter difficulties in receiving verification code over SMS or when they do not have their registered phone number with them.

Last month, WhatsApp announced that it would allow Android users to access their accounts using Passkeys. In a post published on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Meta-owned instant messaging platform announced that the new security option would allow WhatsApp users on Android devices to login using biometrics such as fingerprints and facial scan or a security pin.

Passkey authentication is an opt-in feature and can replace SMS-based one-time-password login method with the user’s permission. The authentication method is available for Android users, however, Meta has not released any details on Passkey for iOS devices.

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp featuresWhatsApp privacy

