Nearby Share: Google rolls out its file sharing application for Windows PCs

Google on Thursday announced the official launch of its Nearby Share app for Windows PCs. Nearby Share makes it simple to share files between phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and other devices. The app's PC version has been in beta since March 2023 and is now officially available.

According to the tech giant, the beta version has been installed by over 1.7 million people, and over 50 million files have been transferred between PC and Android devices since its launch.

Google has updated the Nearby Share for Windows app with an official release today. The company has included the estimated time for file transfers to be completed, so you can see how quickly large files, such as videos, or entire folders, will be shared.





Also Read: Google launches Nearby Share Beta for transfer between Windows, Android There is now also an image preview within device notifications to help you confirm that you are sharing the correct file.

“To make sharing between Android devices and PCs even more seamless, we’re working with partners like HP to include the Nearby Share app on select Windows PCs, such as the HP Dragonfly Pro,” Google wrote in a blog post.

“We’ll continue to work on Nearby Share for Windows, adding new functionality and listening to your feedback," it added.

To use Nearby Share for Windows, users must enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on their PC. After you've configured the functionality, you'll be able to drag a file into the app or right-click it and select the Nearby Share option to send it to a device nearby. Devices that you are transferring files between have to be within 16 feet of each other.