Twitter Blue subscribers can now download videos posted by others on X

A new update now allows Twitter Blue subscribers to download videos posted by other subscribers on X, formerly called Twitter. The update started to roll out on July 25, allowing Twitter Blue subscribers to download videos natively. It essentially means, there is now an option for the Twitter Blue subscribers to download videos without having to use any third-party apps.

However, videos from private accounts cannot be downloaded. Besides, Twitter Blue subscribers will not be able to download any videos posted before July 25, when the feature first went live. Twitter has also set up age restrictions in place. The social media app has disabled the video download setting for users under the age of 18.

How to download a video available on X

- Users must locate the video they want to download on the X app

- Users must then tap the three dots icon in the top right-hand corner

- Tap "Download Video"

- The video will be saved to the user's device

If someone wants to prevent others from downloading their videos, they can disable the download option while posting on the app. However, users cannot change this setting, once the post goes live. The only option to prevent people from downloading a video once it goes live is to delete the entire post.

Users can follow these steps to disable downloads

- The user must tap "Edit" in the bottom-right corner of the posted video

- The user should then select "Settings"

- The user must toggle "Allow video to be downloaded" off. (This setting is enabled by default)

- The user can then post the tweet

- Users need to disable downloads for each new video they post