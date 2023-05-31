Home / Technology / Apps / WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
WhatsApp has finally made the voice status feature live on Android and iPhone devices. Users can access the new feature by downloading the latest version of the application.
Earlier this year, the video and messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, announced the voice status feature allowing users to record and share voice notes as WhatsApp statuses. Now, the feature is live on both Android and iPhone devices.

Starting today, WhatsApp users can share voice statuses or access the voice status feature by going to the "Status" section and clicking the "Pencil" icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. Selecting causes a status update page to appear, where users can use the "Mic" icon at the bottom of the screen to record voice notes or messages that can last up to 30 seconds.
It was previously reported that WhatsApp users sent an average of 7 billion voice messages per day. Perhaps in light of this, Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, decided to roll out the new voice status feature.

Users can choose who should be able to see the voice status and who shouldn't be using WhatsApp's private audio selection feature, which is now live.
Previously, the audience who should see the status had to be manually selected from the app's "Settings" menu, and it became active for all statuses. Now, the private audio selector can be selected for specific statuses, which is a huge relief for its users.

WhatsApp recently announced several new features, including chat lock, edit sent messages, and more.
Moving forward, WhatsApp is reportedly working on more features, such as usernames, archive status, and more, to make the platform more interactive and user-friendly. 

Topics :whatsappWhatsapp StatusWhatsApp featuresBS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

