After staggered rollout, BGMI now playable for all users in India: Krafton

The rollout had been done in a staggered manner so that players could login in phases for seamless on-boarding, said the company in a statement. BGMI had been rolled out to users with its 2.5 update. Krafton said that BGMI is now available for download from Google Play Store for Android and Apple App store for iPhones.

South Korean game developer Krafton on Tuesday announced that its mobile video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now fully available to play for all Android and iOS users in India. The company said that after a staggered rollout that began on May 29, all users could now access the game.