OpenAI's ChatGPT application now available for iOS users in India

OpenAI's ChatGPT app is now available for iOS users in India as the Microsoft-owned company has expanded the availability of the app to more countries.

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
The list of new countries includes Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the UAE.

Earlier this week, OpenAI expanded the ChatGPT app to 11 additional countries after initially launching the app in the US.

Those include Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria and the UK.

Currently, OpenAI has the ChatGPT app only for iOS and has an Android version in the plans, which it has promised to bring soon to the market.

Meanwhile, the company introduced a new feature called shared links, which allows users to create and share ChatGPT conversations with others.

"Recipients of your shared link can either view the conversation or copy it to their own chats to continue the thread. This feature is currently rolling out to a small set of testers in alpha, with plans to expand to all users (including free) in the upcoming weeks," said OpenAI.

ChatGPT users can also disable chat history on iOS.

Artificial intelligence

First Published: May 26 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

