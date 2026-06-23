Closing AI deployment gap biggest opportunity for IT companies: Nilekani

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said the relevance of IT services companies such as Infosys lies in closing the AI deployment gap for their clients between investment in and returns on investment from the new technology.

AI, generative AI (GenAI) and agentic AI are improving productivity, boosting employee efficiency across sectors and upending the software development life cycle by compressing processes. However, deployment and adoption across enterprises have proved tougher than expected due to issues such as change management and fragmented data.

“The AI deployment gap in our large enterprise clients is real, and closing that gap is where the work is. AI will not replace companies like ours. It will amplify those who move with purpose and adapt with speed,” Nilekani said at the company's 45th annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

Nilekani added that while companies embrace the best coding tools and improve productivity, there is much more to do in the software development life cycle, as in an enterprise, context is paramount. “Solutions must complement existing investments. They demand rigorous testing, resilient architecture, and foundational cybersecurity. Data governance must reflect an organisation's own obligations, not the convenience of any external platform or provider." The doomsday of IT services companies has been talked about often since the start of this year as frontier model companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic release superior models that automate a vast portion of enterprise tasks.

However, IT companies have repeatedly said AI will expand their total addressable market, pegged at about $300-400 billion, and a large part of it will come from modernisation and orchestration of legacy systems that cannot be made AI-ready just by putting the technology on top of them. “The AI revolution has made legacy modernisation urgent in a way nothing else has, and clients are moving to retire the technical debt accumulated over decades. The preference will be to build versus buy for software. All this creates even larger opportunities for us,” Nilekani explained to shareholders virtually. The defining opportunity lies in integrating intelligent AI systems with mission-critical enterprise platforms. The greatest value will come from combining the world of models and agents with traditional transaction systems that continue to underpin enterprise operations. That convergence is where the next wave of opportunities is expected to emerge.