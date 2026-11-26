India ranked 40th globally and 12th in the Asia-Pacific region in the inaugural AI-Human Skills Synergy Index, highlighting a gap between the country’s rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) learning and the development of human skills needed to apply the technology effectively, according to Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2026.

While AI micro-credential enrolments in India grew 181 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), significantly ahead of the global growth of 122 per cent, the country lagged global growth rates in enrolments for critical thinking, complex problem-solving and innovation.

Overall AI course enrolments in India rose 57 per cent Y-o-Y.

The index, introduced in the eighth edition of Coursera’s Global Skills Report, ranks 98 countries on how effectively learners are developing AI and human skills together, while also taking into account each country’s broader AI readiness. It draws on a subset of learning data from over 300 million Coursera and Udemy learners and incorporates Oxford Insights’ Government AI Readiness Index.

Critical thinking enrolments in India grew 65 per cent Y-o-Y, compared with 107 per cent globally. Similarly, complex problem-solving enrolments rose 55 per cent, against 126 per cent globally, while innovation-related enrolments grew 62 per cent, compared with 74 per cent globally. “India has the scale and ambition to become a global hub for AI talent, building capabilities that serve both our economy and the world,” said Ashutosh Gupta, managing director, India and Asia-Pacific, Coursera. “India leads the world in AI learning on Coursera. Building on this momentum means deepening specialist and domain-specific AI expertise while strengthening the human skills that give our workforce a competitive edge. Investing in both will be essential to turning AI adoption into productivity and growth,” he added.

The report also pointed to a shift towards more specialised and applied AI learning in India. Learners across Coursera and Udemy are enrolling in generative AI (GenAI) courses at a rate of 12 enrolments per minute, double the six enrolments per minute recorded in 2025. AI security emerged as a fast-growing area, with enrolments rising 296 per cent, followed by agentic workflows at 238 per cent and GenAI at 125 per cent. Other areas gaining traction include AI and machine learning foundations, large language model (LLM) applications and modelling, and prompting and AI interaction. The report found that Indian learners are increasingly combining AI capabilities with human skills such as communication, presentation and innovation. For instance, learners are pairing prompting and AI interaction with communication skills to improve instructions and evaluate AI-generated content. Similarly, AI workflow integration and orchestration are being combined with innovation and ideation skills to develop practical applications.