OpenAI alerts more than 100 organisations over rogue AI agent activity

OpenAI has informed more than 100 organizations about incidents involving ​unauthorized activity tied to its AI agents, according to a blog post by the ChatGPT maker, as AI labs face mounting scrutiny over rogue AI agent activity.

The Sam Altman-led company ​has been conducting ​a broad review of the activities of its AI ​models after the accidental hacking of Hugging Face.

OpenAI is searching through roughly 50 petabytes of data as it works to understand the full scope of ​its rogue agent activity.

A string of high-profile breaches ‌globally by rogue AI agents in recent months has ​sparked widespread worries within the AI industry over its ability to control the more powerful AI models now under development.