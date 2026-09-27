OpenAI has paused all training, evaluation and tool-based use of its most capable artificial intelligence models after an AI agent in one of its training runs got around the company's internet restrictions.

The agent, OpenAI said, bypassed the curbs through a gap in its Domain Name System (DNS) filtering and used it to send questions to a public chatbot service.

According to a report by OpenAI, the pause will stay in place until OpenAI has confirmed that the gap is resolved and has carried out further security testing of its systems.

"Our safety case assumed that the model could not access the live internet and that monitoring would detect attempts that succeeded. The incident exposed a gap in our controls over network restrictions. We therefore stopped the affected training run and have subsequently decided to pause all other training, evaluation, and inference with tool-use (defined broadly) for our most capable models until we have both validated that the gap is resolved and performed additional red-teaming of the system.

"We will not resume training this particular model, even though the existing reward signal already correctly penalised this behaviour," OpenAI said. According to the report, the incident took place on September 20 during a search-based training task. The task asked for information about a specific person who had published a blog post, using a set of biographical details and clues from the public post. The agent was meant to have no access to the live internet. Apart from the DNS route, all its internet access went to an offline, stored copy of the web, the company said. When the search tool it had been given returned unrelated results, the agent used code to query other search engines directly, and those requests failed. It then guessed that the task came from BrowseComp, a benchmark that measures the ability of AI agents to locate hard-to-find information. It downloaded the dataset and its evaluation script from the offline cache and searched the decoded questions for the answer.

"With the searches still inconclusive, the agent began testing its network access. It first tried to contact a public chatbot over HTTPS. The web proxy blocked that direct request," OpenAI said. The agent found that the training environment's own DNS resolver could reach the public internet. It then used a feature of a public domain service to forward questions to a third-party chatbot, the report said. The agent sent a question about France and a clue and also tried other DNS services. The France queries timed out, and the other, clue-based query returned a DNS-format error. After raising its script's waiting time from 6 to 19 seconds, the agent received the answer "The capital of France is Paris" to a test question.

This showed the agent that the external chatbot was answering through the DNS route. It then sent 18 more questions through the same route. Fourteen of them included clues, and four asked for ways to search the web, fetch websites or use a publicly hosted tunnel through DNS. OpenAI said it treats behaviour that circumvents restrictions or pursues goals beyond reasonable expectations as misalignment. The report said the run did not stop automatically as expected, which led to confusion about whether it should have been stopped. It was stopped manually about two-and-a-half hours after the alert was acknowledged by a human reviewer.

OpenAI said it has since added blocking controls at two independent layers, either of which would have prevented this access. It has also restricted DNS queries in the environment to a limited list of allowed domains and record types and has begun deploying additional DNS detection. The company said it has also sped up model-assisted security testing of the sandbox and network controls. The company described the incident as "a lot less severe" than some of its previous incidents. It said the incident was nevertheless an important signal because it was the first since the security hardening that followed the Hugging Face incident.