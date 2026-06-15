Voice AI could bridge the gap between India's AI haves and have-nots

As the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution sweeps the world, India is constrained by a familiar problem — that of language. The early adopters in India are tech-savvy, educated users comfortable in English. They type prompts into ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude to generate answers, create presentations, write code and experiment with the latest AI tools.

Beyond this visible layer of users lies a far bigger market — millions who want to interact via conversations, in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada etc and dozens of dialects. For them, the future of AI may not arrive through text boxes and prompts, but through a simple question spoken into a phone. According to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) traditional English interfaces fail to reach the masses. Only around 10 per cent of users speak English. Voice allows access to over 90 per cent of the users who prefer regional Indic languages to search the web using their natural speech. This is extending to AI as well.