iPhone 16e joins Apple's made-in-India line-up, goes on sale: Details here

The iPhone 16e is the entry point to Apple's smartphone ecosystem supporting Apple Intelligence, which will be rolled out in India in April with the release of iOS 18.4

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The iPhone 16e is now available for purchase in India. Launched earlier this month, Apple’s most affordable smartphone joins the made-in-India iPhone 16 series. It is also the entry point to Apple’s smartphone ecosystem supporting Apple Intelligence, which will be rolled out in India in April with the release of iOS 18.4. The update is currently available in developer beta for testing.
 
iPhone 16e: Storage options and India pricing
  • 128GB storage: Rs 59,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 69,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 89,900
The iPhone 16e is available in black and white colour options, both featuring a frosted glass design on the back cover.
 
 
iPhone 16e: Specifications and features
 
The iPhone 16e features a flat aluminium frame and a glass back. At the front, it has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a notch similar to the iPhone 14. The display has a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It supports HDR content with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Apple has added a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating on the display.

From the latest iPhone models, the iPhone 16e gets the Action Button, introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro, allowing users to trigger custom actions. Other features include Ceramic Shield protection on the display and an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water immersion of up to six metres for 30 minutes.
 
The iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 chip, derived from the iPhone 16 series, with a 4-core GPU supporting advanced gaming features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing. For on-device artificial intelligence, the chip has a 16-core Neural Engine (NPU) to run machine learning (ML) models faster, enabling support for Apple Intelligence.
 
The device supports Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools, Notification Summary, Image Playground, and Genmoji. Additionally, the Visual Intelligence feature, accessible via the Action Button, allows users to summarise and translate text, detect phone numbers and email addresses, and perform visual searches using Google or OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
 
Camera
  • Rear: 48MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, supporting 24MP (default) and 48MP capture, along with a 12MP 2x telephoto mode
  • Front: 12MP camera with autofocus and automatic image stabilisation
Battery and charging
 
Apple said the iPhone 16e offers:
  • Up to 26 hours of video playback
  • Up to 90 hours of audio playback
The phone has a USB-C connector for charging and data transfers. It supports wireless charging (Qi2) but is not MagSafe compatible.
Connectivity
 
The iPhone 16e comes with Apple’s maiden C1 modem, which the company claims is the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone. It supports:
  • 5G connectivity
  • Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • NFC support with reader mode
 

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

