Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's 'Visual Intelligence' coming to iPhone 15 Pro models with iOS 18.4

Apple's 'Visual Intelligence' coming to iPhone 15 Pro models with iOS 18.4

Similar to the iPhone 16e, iPhone 15 Pro models utilise the Action Button to launch the Visual Intelligence feature

iOS 18

iOS 18

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has rolled out the second developer beta for iOS 18.4, introducing enhancements to Apple Intelligence features on supported iPhones. Notably, this update extends Visual Intelligence support to last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. Other updates include new shortcut actions for native apps, additional emojis, and dedicated apps for Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset.
 
Last month, the first developer beta of iOS 18.4 introduced localised English (India) support for Apple Intelligence, enabling AI-powered features such as Writing Tools, Image Playground, Genmoji, Visual Intelligence, and the Clean Up tool in Photos for Indian users.  Also Read: Apple MacBook Air (M4)
 

iOS 18.4 developer beta 2: What is new

Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro
 
The latest iOS 18.4 beta extends Visual Intelligence features to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Previously available on the iPhone 16 series, this feature allows users to summarise and translate text, detect phone numbers and email addresses, and perform visual searches using Google or OpenAI's ChatGPT. On iPhone 15 Pro models, Visual Intelligence can be accessed via the Action Button.

Also Read

MacBook Air with M3 and iPad Air

Tim Cook confirms Air-related product launch for this week: What to expect

PremiumApple

The Applecart upset: US reciprocal tariffs bite into India growth plans

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review: Good across the board, but not outstanding

Blinkit

Blinkit starts delivering Apple products in 10 minutes in selected cities

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump ramps up pressure on Apple after investors reject proposal to end DEI

Changes in Priority Notifications
 
iOS 18.4 developer beta 2 introduces the ability to select which apps should be included in Priority Notifications. Within the Settings app, users can now view a list of installed apps and choose which ones should be prioritised.
 
Initially introduced in the first beta, the Priority Notifications feature uses on-device processing to highlight potentially important notifications and sorts them into a dedicated section.
Changes to Control Centre
 
Apple has added new shortcut buttons in the Control Centre for quick access to Apple Intelligence and Siri features. These include:
  • Talk to Siri
  • Type to Siri
  • Visual Intelligence
Apple Vision Pro apps
 
The latest beta introduces multiple native apps for Apple's Vision Pro headset:
  • Apple Vision Pro app – Helps users discover tailored content for the headset and provides useful tips.
  • Spatial Gallery app – Organises spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas for easy access.
Other changes
 
Other notable changes include new Shortcuts actions for Apple apps including Books, News, Safari, Maps, and more. There are also new emojis such as Fingerprint, Leafless tree, Harp, Shovel, and more.

More From This Section

PremiumTurboML, AI, artificial intelligence

TurboML plans to initiate $12 million AI foundational model in India

Steve Ledzian, CTO, Google Cloud Security

AI to bridge cybersecurity talent gap: Google Cloud's Steve Ledzian

phone smartphone data privacy

87% of people say personal data compromised in public domain: Survey

Tech Wrap March 3

Tech wrap March 3: Xiaomi 15 series, Samsung Galaxy A-series, POCO M7 5G

OnePlus Red Rush Days

OnePlus 'Red Rush Days' sale: Check offers on smartphones, tablets, more

Topics : Apple AI technology Apple iOS Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Inter Results 2025 OutNAPS Global India IPODhananjay Munde resignsWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon