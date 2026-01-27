Apple has announced the second-generation AirTag, updating its item tracker for the first time since the product debuted in 2021. While Apple is not calling it “AirTag 2”, the older version has been discontinued and replaced outright. The new AirTag keeps the same familiar design but brings a longer tracking range, a louder speaker, and deeper integration with Apple’s Find My network, including support for locating AirTags using an Apple Watch.

AirTag (2nd generation): India pricing

Single AirTag: Rs 3,790

Four-pack: Rs 12,900

Free personalised engraving continues to be available when ordering through Apple’s website or the Apple Store app.

AirTag (2nd generation): Availability The new AirTag is available to order in India starting today via Apple's website and the Apple Store app. It will go on sale at Apple Store locations and authorised resellers later this week. Apple has also confirmed that the new AirTag is compatible with all existing AirTag accessories, including key rings and holders designed for the first-generation model. What’s new with the second-generation AirTag The biggest upgrade comes from Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, the same one used in the iPhone 17 lineup and recent Apple Watch models. This enables Precision Finding from up to 50 per cent farther away compared to the original AirTag.

Apple has also upgraded the Bluetooth hardware, extending the range at which nearby Apple devices can detect a lost AirTag through the Find My network. For the first time, users can locate an AirTag using Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, with haptic and on-screen guidance. Another noticeable change is the louder built-in speaker, which Apple says is around 50 per cent louder than before and can be heard from up to twice the distance. This makes it easier to find items like keys or wallets indoors.