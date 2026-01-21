BenQ launches 'Game Art' gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate: Details

BenQ has launched the MOBIUZ EX271UZ gaming monitor with game-aware colour and tone optimisation technology. This 27-inch gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. The company positions the MOBIUZ EX271UZ as the world’s first “Game Art Monitor.”

BenQ MOBIUZ EX271UZ: Price and availability

Price: Rs 89,998

Availability: Across online and offline retail channels

BenQ MOBIUZ EX271UZ: Details

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX271UZ gaming monitor features a 27-inch fourth-generation QD-OLED panel. The company said that the monitor focuses on accurate colour reproduction and visual consistency in modern AAA games, aiming to reflect how game creators intended their titles to look. The monitor uses software-based colour tuning and pixel-level contrast control to adjust visuals based on the content being displayed.