Sony unveils new turntables that can digitise vinyl records: Check details

Sony has unveiled two new wireless turntables — the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT — expanding its vinyl lineup. The new turntables offer wireless playback, and the option to digitise vinyl records, while still supporting traditional wired setups. Sony said that the new models are aimed at both first-time listeners and audiophiles.

New Sony turntables: Details

The new Sony PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT share several features. Both support one-button fully automatic playback and Bluetooth connectivity, including aptX and aptX Adaptive for higher-quality wireless audio. Users can also connect the turntables via a traditional wired output.

Each model includes a USB output with adjustable gain, allowing users to digitise vinyl records directly to a computer. Sony has equipped both turntables with an aluminium platter, a pre-installed cartridge, and support for 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records. A transparent dust cover is included, and Sony says the packaging uses recycled materials. The PS-LX3BT is positioned as the simpler of the two. It comes with an attached audio cable and a built-in phono equaliser, allowing it to be used straight out of the box without additional equipment. Sony says the focus here is ease of use and stable playback for everyday listening, making it suitable for users setting up their first turntable.