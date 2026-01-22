Fujifilm launches 'instax mini Evo Cinema' camera in India: Check price

instax mini Evo Cinema: Price and availability

The instax mini Evo Cinema will be available as a combo box that includes the camera and two packs of instax mini glossy film, with 10 sheets in each pack. Customers who pre-book will receive two additional designer film packs.

instax mini Evo Cinema: Details

According to the company, the camera design is inspired by Fujifilm’s “FUJICA Single-8, an 8mm movie camera introduced in 1965. The camera features a vertical grip and physical controls such as a dial and print lever. Users can shoot using the rear screen or attach the included viewfinder for a more traditional feel.

The company said that the instax mini Evo Cinema allows users to shoot both still photos and short videos. Photos can be reviewed on the rear LCD screen and users can choose which images they want to print. Videos can also be turned into instant prints using a QR code printed alongside a selected frame from the video. Scanning the QR code on a smartphone lets users replay or download the video later.