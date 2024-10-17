ASUS launches enterprise-centric ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus laptop

Expanding its enterprise-centric laptops portfolio in India, Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has launched the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, the CX54 from ASUS is the first Chromebook Plus laptop in the company’s Expert series. The ExpertBook CX54 features an all-metal construction and has received military-grade certification for durability, ASUS said. Below are the details:

Priced from Rs 76,500, the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is now available in India. Customers interested in purchasing can contact authorised ASUS commercial partners for detailed product enquiries.

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus: Details

The ExpertBook CX54 is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and is offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB PCI Express M.2 drive storage. Based on Google’s cloud-first Chromebook Plus platform, the laptop boasts a built-in Google Workspace software that it said provides co-editing tools to streamline work processes and facilitate collaboration. Additionally, the ExpertBook CX54 features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support for connectivity.

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 features a 14-inch touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and WQXGA resolution. The screen has an anti-glare finish to minimise reflections. The device is equipped with an 8MP built-in camera for video conferencing, which uses Google’s machine learning HDRnet technology to improve dynamic range and exposure. The Chromebook Plus also comes with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and HDMI 2.1, enabling connection to multiple 4K external displays. Additionally, there are two USB Type-A ports and a microSD card slot for expanding storage.

For security and privacy, the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 includes a Kensington lock slot, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and a Titan C2 security chip. This security chip, designed by Google, protects users' information, maintains system integrity, and secures business data. The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus can also be purchased with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade (perpetual licence), which offers simple device management via the Google Admin console.

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus: Specifications