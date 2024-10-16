Anbernic launches wireless gaming controller RG P01: All you need to know

Chinese handheld gaming console company Anbernic has launched its first wireless controller, the RG P01. An addition to their lineup of handheld consoles, the Anbernic RG P01 is fully compatible with PC, Steam, Switch, Android, iOS, and more. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, a 2.4G wireless option for low-latency gaming, and a wired connection. ALSO READ: Xbox Game Pass Standard plan for console now available in India: What's new Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Anbernic has stated that the semi-automatic and fully automatic TURBO rapid-fire options provide an edge in fast-paced games. According to the company, the controller features 16 million RGB joystick lighting effects, allowing users to customise their gaming setup to suit their mood or environment.

The Anbernic RG P01 features an Xbox-style button layout with Y, B, A, and X buttons, which can be switched to a Nintendo-style layout via software. The RG P01 also includes two macro programming buttons on the back that can be pressed in sequence or simultaneously for one-click skill execution.

Anbernic has indicated that the controller is equipped with Hall joysticks and Hall triggers. It also includes a six-axis gyroscope for playing Nintendo Switch games with motion controls, along with RGB accent lighting surrounding each joystick, a feature also found in the company’s RG 406V. However, the RG P01 appears to lack switches on the back, limiting trigger travel to enhance reaction times for first-person shooter (FPS) games.

“Equipped with Hall joysticks and Hall triggers, the RG P01 offers precise control with minimal drift, allowing for accurate movements in even the most demanding games. The built-in six-axis gyroscope enhances this precision, making it a great choice for motion-sensitive titles,” said Anbernic.

The company has not yet disclosed the battery life or the release date for the controller.