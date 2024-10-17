Amazon has introduced a new range of Kindle devices, including the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, the first Kindle reader with a colour display. The new lineup also features the Kindle Scribe, which doubles as a note-taking device, a new entry-level Kindle, Kindle Kids readers, and an updated Kindle Paperwhite model.

Some of the newly launched Kindle models are now available for purchase in the US; however, the company has not announced the availability details for the Indian market yet. All these new Kindle readers also come with a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited at no additional cost. Amazon stated that Kindle Unlimited provides access to an extensive library of digital books, audiobooks, comics, and magazines spanning various genres, including popular series, bestsellers, and more.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: Details

The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is the first Kindle reader to feature a colour display. Amazon noted that the Kindle Colorsoft brings colour to its range of readers without compromising the basics. It retains features such as high contrast, fast page turns, and an auto-adjusting front light, while also utilising its colour display to offer more functionality. This includes a new feature that allows users to highlight text in different colours, making it easier to search.

Kindle Scribe: Details

Amazon explained that the new Kindle Scribe combines the functionality of a Kindle reader with that of a note-taking device. The Scribe features white borders and has a smooth, paper-like texture to enhance the writing experience. It comes with a Premium Pen, which the company claims offers the right heft and balance for a comfortable grip.

The Kindle Scribe introduces a new Active Canvas feature that enables users to write directly within the pages of a book. Amazon stated that once a user writes on a page, it becomes part of the book. Additionally, changing fonts and text size adjusts the layout of the book to accommodate the written notes.

It also includes built-in AI features that can generate a summary of notes upon request and can even convert notes into bullet points for better readability.

Entry-level Kindle

The new entry-level Kindle weighs 158g, and the company claims it is compact enough to fit in a back pocket. It features a 300 ppi glare-free display with faster page turns than the previous generation. It also boasts a higher contrast ratio and a 25 per cent brighter front light than the last-generation Kindle. It is available in a new Matcha colour and has 16GB of storage space.

New Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon stated that the new Kindle Paperwhite is the fastest Kindle yet, with improved response times and 25 per cent faster page turns. The new Kindle Paperwhite features an oxide thin-film transistor, which the company claims offers the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle. It sports a larger 7-inch display and is said to provide up to three months of battery life.

Kindle Kids

The new Kindle Kids readers are specifically designed for children. There are two models: the new entry-level Kindle Kids and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids. Kindle Kids comes with one of the following cover designs: Space Whale, Ocean Explorer, and Unicorn Valley. Similarly, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is available with a Cyber City, Starfish, or Diary of a Wimpy Kid cover.

Both devices come with a two-year guarantee and a six-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, offering thousands of age-appropriate books and audiobooks.