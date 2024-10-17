Infinix Zero Flip foldable debuts in India: Check price, features, and more

Chinese smartphone brand Infinix has launched the Zero Flip 5G, a clamshell style foldable smartphone, in India. Priced at Rs 49,999, the company’s flip phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. The smartphone boasts a large cover display, offering access to over 100 optimised applications.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Price and availability Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999 and is offered in 8GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage configuration. The flip-style foldable smartphone comes in two colours: Rock Black and Violet Garden.

The smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting October 24 on Flipkart. As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI credit and debit cards.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Details

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G sports a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display of a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness. The cover screen is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Infinix said it has optimised over 100 apps to work on the cover screen, including WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn, and more. Once unfolded, the smartphone showcases a 6.9-inch foldable screen of a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 1,400 nits.

More From This Section

The flip-style foldable smartphone measures 7.64mm thick when unfolded and weighs 195g. Infinix said that users can flip open the smartphone at any angle between 30 degrees and 150 degrees, thanks to its new hinge mechanism, which has been tested for over 400,000 folds.

For imaging, the Infinix Zero Flip features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The smartphone also boasts a 50MP camera sensor on the inner foldable display. Various artificial intelligence-powered tools are included, such as AI image search in the gallery and an AI Eraser tool for removing unwanted objects from images. Additionally, the smartphone features an AI Wallpaper generator and AI Image Creator in Notepad for generating images using rough sketches as input.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi announces Mix Flip foldable smartphone to be globally launched soon

Additional features include a stereo speaker system tuned by JBL with Hi-Res Audio and multifunctional Near Field Communication (NFC) support.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Specifications