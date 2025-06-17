Asus launches Vivobook S14, S16 series with Intel, Qualcomm chips in India

Price and availability
- Vivobook S14 (S3407QA) – Rs 74,990 (Asus e-store, Flipkart)
- Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) – Rs 80,990 (Asus e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, offline stores)
- Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA) – Rs 82,990 (Asus e-store, Amazon, offline stores)
- Vivobook S16 (S3607VA) – Rs 69,990 (Asus e-store, Amazon)
Vivobook S14 (S3407QA)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X series
- Display: 14-inch, 2560x1600, IPS, 400 nits, 16:10 aspect ratio
- Memory: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Camera: FHD IR webcam with privacy shutter
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
- Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 4.0 Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
- Battery: 70WH
Vivobook S14 (S3407CA)
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 255H
- Display: 14-inch, 1920x1200, IPS, 300 nits, 16:10 aspect ratio
- Memory: 16GB DDR5
- Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
- Audio: Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
- Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
- Battery: 70WHr, 65W charging
Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
- Display: 16-inch, 1920x1200, IPS, 144Hz, 300 nits, TÜV certified
- Memory: 16GB DDR5
- Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
- Audio: Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
- Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
- Battery: 70WHr, 65W charging
Vivobook S16 (S3607VA)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
- Display: 16-inch, 1920 x 1200, IPS, 144Hz, 300 nits, TÜV certified
- Memory: 16GB DDR5 (8GB onboard + 8GB via SO-DIMM)
- Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
- Audio: Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
- Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
