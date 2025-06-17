Asus launches Vivobook S14, S16 series with Intel, Qualcomm chips in India

Asus has expanded its Vivobook lineup in India with the launch of four new laptops: Vivobook S14 (S3407QA and S3407CA) and Vivobook S16 (S3607CA and S3607VA). Starting at Rs 74,990 for the S14 and Rs 69,990 for the S16, these laptops offer AI-ready performance, metal builds, colour rich displays, and Microsoft Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity. Buyers will also receive 100GB of Microsoft 365 Basic OneDrive cloud storage for one year.

Price and availability

Vivobook S14 (S3407QA) – Rs 74,990 (Asus e-store, Flipkart)

Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) – Rs 80,990 (Asus e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, offline stores)

Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA) – Rs 82,990 (Asus e-store, Amazon, offline stores)

Vivobook S16 (S3607VA) – Rs 69,990 (Asus e-store, Amazon)

Vivobook S14 (S3407QA)

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processor, this Copilot+ PC is equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It features a 14-inch 2.5K IPS display, FHD IR webcam with a privacy shutter, and Windows Hello support. Asus says the model is designed for seamless AI workloads and comes preloaded with Asus AI apps for enhanced user experience.

Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X series

Display: 14-inch, 2560x1600, IPS, 400 nits, 16:10 aspect ratio

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Camera: FHD IR webcam with privacy shutter

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 4.0 Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio jack

Battery: 70WH ALSO READ: Sony launches Bravia 8 II QD-OLED series TVs in India at Rs 246,990 onwards Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) This Intel-based variant features the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD. It has a 14-inch WUXGA display, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and up to 20 hours of battery life. The device also includes TUV Rheinland certification and a FHD IR webcam with Windows Hello.

Specifications: Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 255H

Display: 14-inch, 1920x1200, IPS, 300 nits, 16:10 aspect ratio

Memory: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Audio: Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5mm audio jack

Battery: 70WHr, 65W charging Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA) A large-screen option in the lineup, this model is powered by Intel Core i7-13620H, paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD. It offers a choice of a 16-inch 144Hz IPS or FHD+ OLED display with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop features Dolby Atmos audio, military-grade durability, and up to 20 hours of battery life. Specifications:

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Display: 16-inch, 1920x1200, IPS, 144Hz, 300 nits, TÜV certified

Memory: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Audio: Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5mm audio jack

Battery: 70WHr, 65W charging Vivobook S16 (S3607VA) Designed as a slim and durable laptop, this model is also powered by Intel Core i7-13620H and features a 16-inch FHD+ IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. It includes a FHD IR camera, Dolby Atmos support, and two-part metal chassis for added sturdiness.