Sony launches Bravia 8 II QD-OLED series TVs in India at Rs 246,990 onwards

Sony's Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TVs with AI-powered XR processor, Dolby Vision and Atmos, are offered in 65-inch and 55-inch display options

Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED series

Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED series (Image: Sony)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony has expanded its Bravia TV lineup in India with the launch of the Bravia 8 II QD-OLED series, powered by the XR processor with AI capabilities. The company said the processor’s XR Contrast Booster enhances brightness and colour depth, delivering lifelike visuals and immersive audio for a cinematic viewing experience. The Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TVs are available in 65-inch and 55-inch screen sizes and support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED series: Price and availability

  • K-65XR80M2 (65-inch) – Rs 341,990
  • K-55XR80M2 (55-inch) – Rs 246,990
The new series is available across Sony Centers, Sony Exclusive outlets, major electronics retailers, and e-commerce platforms. 
 

Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED series: Features and specifications

Sony said the Bravia 8 II series combines QD-OLED technology with its XR AI processor to offer vivid colours, precise shadow details, and dynamic contrast. The XR processor includes an AI scene recognition system that analyses and optimises visuals in real time for more realistic imagery.
 

The series supports 4K upscaling, enhancing lower-resolution content to near-4K quality. It also supports 4K HDR, IMAX enhanced content, and multiple calibrated viewing modes, including:
  • Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode
  • Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode
  • Prime Video Calibrated Mode (a new addition)
  • Studio Calibrated Mode for creator-intended visual reproduction
In the audio department, the TVs feature acoustic surface audio+ technology, where actuators behind the screen vibrate to turn the display itself into a speaker. This design, paired with subwoofers, enhances the immersive experience with improved bass and spatial sound.
 
Sony has also optimised the Bravia 8 II series for gaming. The TVs support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)—features that enhance gaming when used with the PlayStation 5. Gamers can quickly adjust settings like VRR and Motion Blur Reduction for a personalised experience.

Topics : Sony Sony Bravia Sony India Smart TV

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

