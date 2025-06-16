Lenovo Legion Pro 7i launched with Intel Core Ultra, RTX 5090 GPU in India

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Specifications
- Display: 16-inch WQXGA OLED, 500 nits, Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 1000, less than 1ms response time, anti-burn-in
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 HX series
- Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, 24GB VRAM, DLSS 4
- Thermals: Coldfront: Vapor system, vapour chamber, dual fans, up to 275W TDP (Extreme Mode)
- Keyboard: TrueStrike, 1.6mm key travel, RGB lighting, 4 swappable keycaps
- Software & Features: Lenovo AI Engine Plus (LA3, LA1), Legion Space, Game Clip Master, Game Companion
- Audio: Nahimic 3D Audio by SteelSeries
- OS & Services: Windows 11, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months)
