Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G launched with military grade durability: Price

Priced at Rs 10,499 onwards, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and feature a 32MP main camera

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched its Narzo 80 Lite 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery. The company also said that the smartphone comes with Realme’s Armorshell Tough Build technology that enables military-grade shock resistance.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G: Price and variants

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,499
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,499
  • Colours: Crystal Purple and Onyx Black

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G: Availability and offers

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G smartphone will go on sale starting June 23 on e-commerce platform Amazon India. 
  As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the 4GB RAM variant can get a discount of Rs 500 while those purchasing the 6GB RAM variant can get a discount of Rs 700.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery. The company claims that the smartphone will offer 46.6 hours of call time and 15.7 hours of YouTube streaming on a single charge. The smartphone also supports 5W reverse charging.
 
On the durability front, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G smartphone boasts Military-Grade Shock Resistance. The company said that this allows the smartphone to survive drops from heights of up to two metres. It also comes with IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water ingress.
  The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 625 nits. For photography, Narzo 80 Lite 5G features a 32MP main camera that also offers a few AI-powered tools such as AI Clear Face for restoring detail in blurry portraits.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 625nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Camera: 32MP primary
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired, 5W reverse
  • OS: Android 15-based realme UI 6.0

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaChinese smartphones

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

