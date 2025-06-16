Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G launched with military grade durability: Price

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched its Narzo 80 Lite 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery. The company also said that the smartphone comes with Realme’s Armorshell Tough Build technology that enables military-grade shock resistance.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,499

Colours: Crystal Purple and Onyx Black

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G: Availability and offers

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G smartphone will go on sale starting June 23 on e-commerce platform Amazon India.

ALSO READ: POCO F7 with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 may launch in India soon As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the 4GB RAM variant can get a discount of Rs 500 while those purchasing the 6GB RAM variant can get a discount of Rs 700. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G: Details Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery. The company claims that the smartphone will offer 46.6 hours of call time and 15.7 hours of YouTube streaming on a single charge. The smartphone also supports 5W reverse charging. On the durability front, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G smartphone boasts Military-Grade Shock Resistance. The company said that this allows the smartphone to survive drops from heights of up to two metres. It also comes with IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water ingress.