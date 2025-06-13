Lava Storm Play and Lite: Price and availability
- Lava Storm Play price: Rs 9,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB)
- Lava Storm Lite starting price: Rs 7,999 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage)
Lava Storm Play: Details
Lava Storm Play: Specifications
- Display: 6.75-inch HD+ Notch Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, IP64 rating
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7060
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Charging: 18W
- Operating System: Android 15
Lava Storm Lite: Details
Lava Storm Lite: Specifications
- Display: 6.75-inch HD+ Notch Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, IP64 rating
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: Up to 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX752)
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Charging: 15W
- Operating System: Android 15
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app