Trump Mobile launches T1 Phone and 47 Plan: Check specs, pricing, and more

Trump Mobile debuts T1 Phone with Android 15 and 47 Plan service offering unlimited data, calls, texts, and telehealth services in the US

Trump Mobile T1 Phone
Trump Mobile T1 Phone (Image: Trump Mobile)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
The Trump Organization, owned by Donald Trump’s sons, has announced its entry into the smartphone business with the launch of the T1 Phone. Priced at $499, the T1 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is available for pre-order in the US via the Trump Mobile website and will go on sale in September. It is offered in a gold finish and is said to be designed and built in the United States.
 
Alongside the phone, the company is also introducing a mobile service plan dubbed The 47 Plan, which offers unlimited calls, texts, data, and a suite of additional benefits. 

Trump Mobile T1 Phone: Details

The T1 Phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera for photos, video calls, and facial recognition.
 
The smartphone will be available in a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card. It runs on Android 15 and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W PD wired charging. The device also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, and AI-based face unlock.

Trump Mobile T1 Phone: Specifications

The 47 Plan: Details

Launched alongside the T1 Phone, the 47 Plan is priced at $47.45 per month and includes a range of services beyond basic connectivity. According to the company, it will offer:
  • Unlimited data (first 20GB at high speed)
  • Unlimited calls and texts
  • Nationwide coverage on US networks
  • International calling to 100 destinations
  • Device protection
  • Roadside assistance, provided by Drive America
  • Telehealth and pharmacy benefits, including:
  • Unlimited 24/7/365 telehealth access via video or phone
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • Prescription discount programme
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Mobile phoneUnited Statessmartphone industry

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

