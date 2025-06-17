Trump Mobile launches T1 Phone and 47 Plan: Check specs, pricing, and more

The Trump Organization, owned by Donald Trump’s sons, has announced its entry into the smartphone business with the launch of the T1 Phone. Priced at $499, the T1 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is available for pre-order in the US via the Trump Mobile website and will go on sale in September. It is offered in a gold finish and is said to be designed and built in the United States.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5 and Buds 4 set to launch on July 8: What to expect Alongside the phone, the company is also introducing a mobile service plan dubbed The 47 Plan, which offers unlimited calls, texts, data, and a suite of additional benefits.

Trump Mobile T1 Phone: Details The T1 Phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera for photos, video calls, and facial recognition. The smartphone will be available in a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card. It runs on Android 15 and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W PD wired charging. The device also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, and AI-based face unlock.