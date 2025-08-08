Asus launches Vivobook S16 AI PC, Chromebook CX15: Check price, specs, more

Asus Vivobook S16 and Chromebook CX15: Price and availability
- Vivobook S16: Rs 79,990
- Chromebook CX15: Rs 19,990
- Colour: Matte Gray (Asus Vivobook S16), Pure Grey (Chromebook CX15)
Asus Vivobook S16: Details
Asus Vivobook S16: Specifications
- Display: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland certified
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1 26 100)
- NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon NPU
- GPU: Qualcomm Adreno GPU (integrated)
- Memory: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM
- Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Webcam: 1080p FHD with privacy shutter, IR support for Windows Hello
- Keyboard: Backlit chiclet with numeric keypad, Copilot key
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (triple-band, 2X2), Bluetooth 5.3
- Ports: 2X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps), 2X USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (40Gbps, display, power delivery), 1X HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1X 3.5mm combo audio jack
- Battery: 70Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
- Charging: 65W USB-C
- Dimensions: 35.70 X 25.07 X 1.59–1.79 cm
- Weight: 1.74 kg
- Durability: US MIL-STD 810H certified
Chromebook CX15: Details
Chromebook CX15: Specifications
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS-level, 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, anti-glare finish
- Processor: Intel Celeron N4500
- GPU: Intel UHD Graphics (integrated)
- Memory: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Storage: 64GB eMMC
- Operating System: ChromeOS
- Webcam: 720p HD with privacy shutter
- Keyboard: Chiclet keyboard with NumberPad support
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (dual-band, 2X2), Bluetooth 5.4
- Ports: 1X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (display, power delivery), 1X HDMI 1.4, 1X 3.5mm combo audio jack
- Battery: 42Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
- Charging: 45W USB-C
- Dimensions: 35.95 X 23.22 X 2.01 cm
- Weight: 1.59 kg
- Durability: US MIL-STD 810H certified
