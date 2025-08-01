DJI launches Osmo 360, its first 360-degree high-res camera: Price, specs

Chinese technology company, Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI), has entered the 360-degree camera space with the launch of the Osmo 360, a compact dual-lens camera designed for high-resolution content creation. It’s the first 360 camera from DJI and boasts a number of industry firsts, including native 8K/50 frames per second video recording, dual one-inch HDR sensors, and 100-minute runtime at 8K/30 frames per second. According to DJI, the Osmo 360 is aimed at creators looking to capture panoramic or first-person content with minimal setup and high visual fidelity.

A standout feature of the product according to the company is the use of square HDR sensors, which is said to offer better sensor utilisation and performance in low light, while the invisible selfie stick trick adds a cameraman-like third-person perspective without editing. DJI also brings wireless audio support, advanced video stabilisation, and gesture/voice control with this 360-degree camera.

DJI Osmo 360: Price and availability Osmo 360 standard combo (Includes camera, battery, pouch, lens protector, USB-C cable, and cleaning cloth): Rs 44,990

Osmo 360 adventure combo (Includes all items in the standard combo, plus a battery case, adjustable mount, invisible selfie stick, and additional accessories): Rs 54,990 The DJI Osmo 360 can be purchased from DJI’s official website and ecommerce platform Amazon. ALSO READ: OpenAI removes ChatGPT share tool after privacy risks, Google indexing DJI Osmo 360: Details The Osmo 360 features a dual one-inch square HDR sensor system for 360-degree video and photo capture. The square sensor format is intended to reduce unused areas compared to standard rectangular sensors, which DJI claims improves sensor utilisation by approximately 25 per cent, along with reductions in power consumption.

The camera supports native 8K video recording at 30 frames per second, with an optional 8K/50 frames per second mode. It uses 2.4μm-sized pixels and offers up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range. The device also supports 4K/100 frames per second 360 video recording and up to 4x slow-motion capture. Other camera features include: 120-megapixel resolution for 360 photos

Gesture and voice command support

HorizonSteady and RockSteady 3.0 video stabilisation

GyroFrame and subject tracking for editing and automated framing

Single-lens mode supporting 5K/60fps video with a 155 degree field of view; Boost mode enables up to 170 degree The Osmo 360 weighs 183 grams and includes 105GB of internal storage. It is claimed to function at temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius. Battery life is listed at 100 minutes for 8K/30 frames per second recording, with extended runtime of up to 280 minutes using the optional Battery Extension Rod. The camera supports fast charging and is claimed to reach fifty per cent charge in approximately twelve minutes.