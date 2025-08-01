DJI launches Osmo 360, its first 360-degree high-res camera: Price, specs

DJI Osmo 360: Price and availability
- Osmo 360 standard combo (Includes camera, battery, pouch, lens protector, USB-C cable, and cleaning cloth): Rs 44,990
- Osmo 360 adventure combo (Includes all items in the standard combo, plus a battery case, adjustable mount, invisible selfie stick, and additional accessories): Rs 54,990
DJI Osmo 360: Details
- 120-megapixel resolution for 360 photos
- Gesture and voice command support
- HorizonSteady and RockSteady 3.0 video stabilisation
- GyroFrame and subject tracking for editing and automated framing
- Single-lens mode supporting 5K/60fps video with a 155 degree field of view; Boost mode enables up to 170 degree
DJI Osmo 360: Specifications
- Sensor: 1/1.1-inch CMOS
- Aperture: f/1.9
- ISO range: 100-51200
- Electronic shutter speed: 1/8000-30 s (Photo) ; 1/8000s to the limit of frames per second (Video)
- Max photo resolution: Panoramic Photo –2:1, 15520 × 7760 (120 MP) ; Single-Lens Photo – 4:3, 6400 × 4800 (30.72 MP)
- Stabilisation: EIS — RockSteady 3.0, HorizonSteady
- Max video bitrate: 170 Mbps
- Supported file system: exFAT
- Photo format: JPEG
- Video format: OSV, MP4 (HEVC)
- Built-in storage: 128GB built-in storage (105GB available)
- Audio recording: 48 kHz 16-bit; AAC
- Battery: 1950 mAh
- Dimensions: 61×36.3×81 mm (L×W×H)
- Weight: 183 g
- Waterproof: Osmo 360 (camera body only) can be used at depths of up to 10 meters underwater
