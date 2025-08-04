Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo Y400 5G with 6000mAh battery, 90W charging launched: Price, specs

Vivo Y400 5G with 6000mAh battery, 90W charging launched: Price, specs

Starting at Rs 21,999, Vivo Y400 5G offers several AI-powered features such as Google's Circle to Search, AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, and more

Vivo Y400 5G
Vivo Y400 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
China’s Vivo has launched its Y400 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 21,999 onwards, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 90W fast wired charging. It also offers support for several AI-powered features such as AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, and more. The smartphone is offered in two colourways: Glam White and Olive Green.

Vivo Y400 5G: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999
  • Colours: Glam White and Olive Green

Vivo Y400 5G: Availability and offers

The Vivo Y400 5G will go on sale starting August 7 on Vivo India e-store, ecommerce platform Flipkart and Amazon, and at all partner retail stores.
 
As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank cashback of up to ten per cent on select cards. Additionally, Vivo is offering TWS 3e ANC wireless earbuds bundled with the smartphone. 

Vivo Y400 5G: Details

The Vivo Y400 5G smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 90W fast wired charging. The company claimed that it would recharge the smartphone from one per cent to fifty per cent in twenty minutes. Vivo Y400 5G also supports bypass charging functionality.
 
  On the camera front, Vivo Y400 5G smartphone sports a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary camera. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera is a 32MP sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. Leveraging the smartphone’s IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, Vivo has also incorporated an underwater photography mode.
 
As for the AI powered features, the smartphone supports Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature, and also offers several proprietary tools such as AI Transcript Assist for transcribing and summarising audio files, and AI Note Assist for summarising and translating text.  ALSO READ: Pixel 10 series: Google promises exclusive offer to India store subscribers

Vivo Y400 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX852) primary + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • OS: FunTouch OS 15 (Android 15)
  • Durability: IP68, IP69
ALSO READ: Soon, Truecaller to shut down call recording feature on iPhone app: Details

Topics :VivoChinese smartphonessmartphones

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

