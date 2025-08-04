Vivo Y400 5G with 6000mAh battery, 90W charging launched: Price, specs

Vivo Y400 5G: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999
- Colours: Glam White and Olive Green
Vivo Y400 5G: Availability and offers
Vivo Y400 5G: Details
Vivo Y400 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX852) primary + 2MP depth
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 6000mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- OS: FunTouch OS 15 (Android 15)
- Durability: IP68, IP69
