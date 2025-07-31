Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with Qualcomm Snapdragon X launched: Price, specs

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge features a 15.6-inch form factor with a slim design that incorporates a mix of aluminium, plastic, and glass. It sports a full HD IPS display with an anti-glare coating to reduce reflections. A 1080p HD webcam is positioned at the top, offering enhancements such as filters, voice focus, background blur, and eye contact correction through Windows Studio Effects for an improved video call experience.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) processor, Galaxy Book 4 Edge features 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB eUFS storage. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, one USB 3.2 port, two USB 4.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot. Wireless support includes Bluetooth version 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7.

The laptop houses a 61.2Wh battery, which Samsung claims can deliver up to 27 hours of usage on a single charge. It supports 65W fast charging via USB Type-C.