Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with Qualcomm Snapdragon X launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: Price and availability
- Price: Rs 64,990
- Availability: It is now available on Samsung’s website, Samsung Shop app, Samsung Experience Stores, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.
- Offers: As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank cashback of Rs 5,000 on select cards.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: Details
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: Specifications
- Display: 39.62cm (15.6-inch) FHD IPS display, Anti-Glare
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1-26-100)
- GPU: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB eUFS
- Camera: 2M camera (1080p)
- Speakers: Stereo, Dolby Atmos
- Ports: HDMI 2.1, 1x USB 3.2, 2x USB 4.0, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD card reader
- Battery: 61.2Wh
- Charging: 65W (USB-C)
