Samsung launches new soundbars with AI sound optimisation: Price, features

Samsung has launched the 2025 soundbar series in India, with the range starting from Rs 14,990 and going up to Rs 92,990 for the flagship HW-Q990F model

Samsung 2025 HW-Q990F soundbar
Samsung 2025 HW-Q990F soundbar
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Samsung has expanded its audio-accessory portfolio in India with the launch of the 2025 soundbar series. There are several models in this series, including the flagship HW-Q990F, and the convertible HW-QS700F. These newly launched soundbars boast AI sound optimisation for real-time audio tuning, bass control for refined low-end sound without distortion, an active voice amplifier for convertible fit design, and an integrated gyro sensor to adjust acoustics based on placement.

Samsung 2025 soundbar series: Price and availability

Samsung’s 2025 soundbar lineup starts at Rs 14,990, ranging up to Rs 92,990 for its flagship HW-Q990F model. These soundbars are now available for purchase from Samsung’s website, select retailers, and ecommerce platforms. 

Samsung 2025 soundbar series: Details

Samsung’s 2025 soundbar lineup is equipped with an updated AI Sound Engine that processes content in real time. According to Samsung, it adjusts audio output based on the genre, type of content, and listening environment. The system is designed to modify sound delivery dynamically, affecting dialogue clarity and sound effects.
 
The soundbars include Dynamic Bass Control, which is said to use non-linear bass management to enhance low-frequency output while aiming to minimise distortion. Another feature, Active Voice Amplifier Pro, detects surrounding ambient noise and isolates vocal elements to increase speech volume and clarity.
 
The devices are compatible with Samsung’s Q-Symphony Pro, allowing audio synchronisation with supported Samsung TVs by combining the TV speakers with the soundbar channels. All models support Wireless Dolby Atmos and 3D audio formats.
 
Connectivity features include support for SmartThings, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Roon Ready. These integrations allow for control and streaming across different platforms and devices. 
  According to the company, Samsung’s 2025 soundbar range includes a Convertible Fit Design that uses a built-in gyroscopic sensor to detect its orientation and adjust the audio output based on whether the unit is wall-mounted or placed on a flat surface. This feature is intended to align sound performance with physical placement.
 
Select models in the lineup come with a compact 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer. According to Samsung, the new subwoofer design is approximately 58 per cent smaller than previous versions, while maintaining low-frequency output. The reduced size is intended to save space without significantly altering sound performance.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

