CES 2026: Lenovo unveils gaming laptops, handheld console, and AI concepts

Lenovo has unveiled a range of consumer-focused devices and concepts at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, spanning AI-powered laptops, gaming hardware, all-in-one desktops, and experimental form factors. The announcements also encompass Lenovo Qira, a personal AI system designed to work across Lenovo devices. Lenovo also showcased multiple proof-of-concept devices. Here’s everything that Lenovo announced at CES 2026:

Gaming laptops and handhelds

Lenovo Legion Go powered by SteamOS

The Legion Go, powered by SteamOS, is a handheld gaming device powered by SteamOS. It sports an 8.8-inch PureSight OLED display, is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, features up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory, and offers up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage, further expandable via microSD. Lenovo says that SteamOS on it enables a console-like gaming experience with access to a full Steam library.

Lenovo Legion 7a The Legion 7a is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI 400 series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. Lenovo says the laptop is 10 per cent lighter and up to 5 per cent thinner than its predecessor. It features a PureSight OLED display and uses “Legion Coldfront” cooling to manage thermals during gaming and creative workloads. Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 5a The Legion 5i and Legion 5a target gamers. Both these Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs and Lenovo’s AI Engine+. The Legion 5i is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, while the Legion 5a is offered with AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series or Ryzen 200 Series processors. Lenovo highlights PureSight OLED displays and Coldfront cooling across the lineup.

Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 and LOQ 15IPH11 The LOQ 15AHP11 and LOQ 15IPH11 are positioned for students and entry-level gamers. They are available with AMD Ryzen 200 Series or Intel Core Ultra processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs. Lenovo says both laptops feature “Hyperchamber Cooling,” and a 15.3-inch WQXGA display. ALSO READ: CES 2026: Acer unveils Predator, Nitro gaming lineup, expands Copilot+ PCs AI-Powered Laptops, AIO, Monitor, more Yoga Aura edition As per Lenovo, the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16-inch) is aimed at creators, offering Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics, and a 3.2K PureSight Pro OLED display. It also includes the new Force Pad, which doubles as a touchpad and drawing surface, paired with the Yoga Pen Gen 2 for precise sketching and annotation.

A slightly smaller option, the Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (15-inch), offers similar performance with a 2.5K OLED display and supports studio-ready connectivity through Thunderbolt and HDMI ports. Yoga Slim series Lenovo also expanded its Yoga Slim series. The Yoga Slim 7i Ultra (14-inch) weighs less than one kilogram and combines Intel Core Ultra X9 processors with Intel Arc graphics and a 2.8K PureSight Pro OLED display. The Yoga Slim 7x (14-inch), powered by Snapdragon X2 Elite/Plus platforms, is claimed to deliver up to 29 hours of battery life alongside a 2.8K OLED panel. Meanwhile, the Yoga Slim 7a (14-inch) brings AMD Ryzen AI processors to a slim, lightweight chassis.

Yoga desktops On the desktop side, Lenovo introduced two new Yoga models with different approaches to creative computing. The Yoga AIO i Aura Edition (32-inch) is an all-in-one system with a 4K OLED display, Adaptive Lighting, and Dolby Atmos speakers, powered by Intel Core Ultra X7 processors. The Yoga Mini i offers a compact alternative, packing Intel Core Ultra X7 processors. The Mini i includes multi-device Smart Connect, biometric security, and support for up to four external displays. IdeaPad laptops Lenovo’s IdeaPad lineup received upgrades for everyday creators and flexible usage. The IdeaPad Pro 5i (16-inch) combines Intel Core Ultra X9 processors with NVIDIA RTX 5060 graphics and a 2.8K OLED display.

The convertible IdeaPad 5a and 5x 2-in-1 models offer pen-enabled input, AMD Ryzen AI or Snapdragon processors, and WUXGA or OLED displays for sketching, note-taking, and flexible usage scenarios. The IdeaPad Slim 5x (13-inch and 15-inch) emphasises portability and long battery life with a thin all-metal design. Monitor and audio Supporting these laptops and desktops, Lenovo introduced the Yoga Pro 27UD-10 Monitor, featuring a colour-accurate OLED panel, a detachable 4K camera, and Dolby Atmos audio, ideal for multi-screen workflows. Complementing the display, the Lenovo Headphones YOGA PC edition provides wired and wireless active noise cancellation with Sound by Bose technology.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: Amazon unveils redesigned Fire TV OS and new Ember TV line Concepts and future gaming hardware Legion Pro Rollable Concept The Legion Pro Rollable Concept is a gaming laptop proof of concept featuring a rollable OLED display that expands horizontally from 16 inches up to 24 inches. Lenovo says the design is intended to replicate professional esports training environments while remaining portable. The concept is based on the Legion Pro 7i platform and is configured with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. AI Frame Gaming Display Concept The AI Frame Gaming Display Concept integrates built-in AI features designed to enhance gameplay awareness. These include AI scene detection, cursor tracking, real-time gameplay guidance, and adaptive lighting that changes based on in-game events.

Lenovo AI Glasses Concept The Lenovo AI Glasses Concept is a lightweight wearable designed for hands-free interaction when paired with a smartphone or PC. Weighing 45 grams, the glasses support features such as live translation, notification summaries, multimedia controls, and voice interaction. Lenovo says the device is designed for all-day use, offering up to eight hours of battery life. Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept (Project Kubit) Project Kubit is Lenovo’s Personal AI Hub concept, designed to act as a personal edge cloud for AI workloads. The system houses two ThinkStation PGX compact AI workstations behind a transparent touch display and is intended to support AI applications across PCs, wearables, and smart-home devices.

Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept The Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept is a 27-inch UHD display designed to function as a multi-device interaction hub. It supports touch, voice, and AI-assisted input, and can wirelessly connect to multiple personal devices for multitasking and content sharing. Smart accessories concepts Lenovo introduced the Adaptable Keyboard Concept, which features adjustable keystroke force and actuation to support different use cases such as gaming or precision work. The company also showcased the Self-Charging Kit Concept, consisting of a keyboard and mouse powered by light-harvesting technology designed to operate using everyday indoor light. Lenovo Qira personal AI system Lenovo Qira is a system-level personal ambient intelligence designed to work across Lenovo devices, including PCs, tablets, smartphones, and wearables. Lenovo says Qira can provide context-aware suggestions, writing assistance, real-time transcription and translation, and cross-device continuity without requiring users to open a separate app. The system uses a hybrid AI architecture that prioritises on-device processing and will begin rolling out on select Lenovo devices starting Q1 2026.